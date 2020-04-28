ESRB lists Octopath Traveler and PUBG for Google Stadia

Share it:

We recently learned that the numbers of Google Stadia They were beginning to take off. Obviously, there is still a long way to go to this cloud gaming subscription service that was released last November 2019. However, little by little it is receiving more games.

Today, we have known a couple more titles that, most likely, will come to service in the nearest future. Or at least, both Octopath Traveler and PUBG have been listed by the ESRB, which is the United States' rating agency for ages within the video game industry.

The information has been discovered by the Gematsu media, which has shared the images through its official Twitter account. Anyway, it is important to comment that at the moment Google has not officially ruled on this matter. Although it is very likely that today's Stadia Connect is the place where the news is fully officialized.

As for the games, we can say little more than that they are two works very well considered within their respective genres. Octopath Traveler is a modern Square Enix JRPG but with a very classic style, while PUBG is one of the most important battle royale titles in the industry in recent years and with the permission of giants like Fortnite.

ESRB just rated what are likely leaks from the @GoogleStadia Connect later today: Octopath Traveler: https://t.co/U2TNl40Fbw

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: https://t.co/xZlAx3w7hA pic.twitter.com/NDxqn05ONH – Gematsu (@gematsucom) April 28, 2020

On the other hand, none of them is already exclusive to a specific platform. It is true that PUBG started as a PC game and Ocotpath started as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. But while the first has already reached mobile devices and consoles, the second is also available on PC (Steam).