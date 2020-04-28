Entertainment

ESRB lists Octopath Traveler and PUBG for Google Stadia

April 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We recently learned that the numbers of Google Stadia They were beginning to take off. Obviously, there is still a long way to go to this cloud gaming subscription service that was released last November 2019. However, little by little it is receiving more games.

Today, we have known a couple more titles that, most likely, will come to service in the nearest future. Or at least, both Octopath Traveler and PUBG have been listed by the ESRB, which is the United States' rating agency for ages within the video game industry.

The information has been discovered by the Gematsu media, which has shared the images through its official Twitter account. Anyway, it is important to comment that at the moment Google has not officially ruled on this matter. Although it is very likely that today's Stadia Connect is the place where the news is fully officialized.

As for the games, we can say little more than that they are two works very well considered within their respective genres. Octopath Traveler is a modern Square Enix JRPG but with a very classic style, while PUBG is one of the most important battle royale titles in the industry in recent years and with the permission of giants like Fortnite.

On the other hand, none of them is already exclusive to a specific platform. It is true that PUBG started as a PC game and Ocotpath started as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. But while the first has already reached mobile devices and consoles, the second is also available on PC (Steam).

READ:  Toei reveals the big secret behind the Dragon Ball GT title

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.