Esports Life Tycoon debuts on Steam and is 20% off at launch

The manager dedicated to the export sector leaves early access and lands on Steam with version 1.0. If watching others play on Twitch no longer gives you the thrill it once did; if you are tired of watching online tournaments, don’t worry: Esport Life Tycoon officially debuts on Steam after a long period in Early Access.

The spin-off dedicated entirely to the export sector is the work of the creators of the bestseller Youtubers Life. Raiser Games and U-Play Online announce the arrival of the update to version 1.0 on Steam. The title will leave early access after one year. To celebrate the launch, Steam players can purchase Esports Life Tycoon for a discounted price of € 11.99 through September 9. After that, the price will rise to € 19.99.

Esports Life Tycoon is, quite simply, a sim through which players create, plan and manage every aspect of their esports team, making their way into the competition to become the best team in the world by defeating legendary teams such as G2 Esports, Fnatic, TSM, PSG or Heretics. As a manager, players will have to take care of their team by coaching their team, advising them, analyzing their opponents, facing unexpected obstacles, expanding the gaming house, participating in MOBA matches and much more.

“With the official launch of Esports Life Tycoon, esports fans can now experience the daily lives of their favorite teams while having fun“, afferma Samuel Asín, Game Producer di U-Play Online. “Bringing together the players and their idols is the essence of this franchise and, after delving into the universe of influencers in Youtubers Life, it was natural for us to explore the modern phenomenon of esports.“.

The version 1.0 update introduces significant changes to the core experience of Esports Life Tycoon. Now, players will need to take into account deeper aspects such as group morale, knowledge of rivals and team tactics to be successful in their competitive seasons. The changes should bring players closer to their real-life counterparts, simulating careers more faithfully.

Sports Life Tycoon features official export teams: G2 Esports, Fnatic, Heretics, PSG and TSM! Esports Life Tycoon is also available on the App Store and Google Play.