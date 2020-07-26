Esports Awards 2020: the first categories arrive and the names of the finalists appear

The first finalists and categories of the Esports Awards 2020 have been officially announced, with incredible talents and veterans of the competitive gaming sector selected to be in the running for the new edition of the ceremony that awards the prizes dedicated to the sector.
Since 2015 the Esports Awards have been "dedicated to show high-level performance and innovation among players, teams, media, hardware suppliers, games, events and personalities within the export scene".
In short, the Esports Awards recognize and reward the efforts of those who have done exceptional work to develop the sector by bringing innovation.
Here are the main categories of the Awards and the names of the finalists:
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
PUBG Mobile
Free Fire
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
COD Mobile
Mobile Legends
Clash of Clans
Arena of Valor
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Ashley Kang
HECZ
Esports Talk
Nadeshot
musty
UpUpDownDown
Esports Collegiate Award
Nace
Kevin Hoang Nuel
TESpA
University of California, Irvine
College Carball
Tyrelle Appleton
Full Sail University
Esports Personality of the Year
ocelote
Sjokz
HECZ
Goldenboy
Dr Lupo
Froskurinn
Nadeshot
Faker
Fallen
Streamer of the Year
Dr Lupo
Summit1G
Ibai Swagg
Pokimane
gaules
CourageJD
Asmongold
TimTheTatman
XQC
Mortal
NICKMERCS
In all likelihood, given the trend, the ceremony will not be held in Texas will be translated into an online format.
