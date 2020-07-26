Esports Awards 2020: the first categories arrive and the names of the finalists appear

Share it:

The first finalists and categories of the Esports Awards 2020 have been officially announced, with incredible talents and veterans of the competitive gaming sector selected to be in the running for the new edition of the ceremony that awards the prizes dedicated to the sector.

Since 2015 the Esports Awards have been "dedicated to show high-level performance and innovation among players, teams, media, hardware suppliers, games, events and personalities within the export scene".

In short, the Esports Awards recognize and reward the efforts of those who have done exceptional work to develop the sector by bringing innovation.

Here are the main categories of the Awards and the names of the finalists:

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile

Free Fire

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

COD Mobile

Mobile Legends

Clash of Clans

Arena of Valor

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Ashley Kang

HECZ

Esports Talk

Nadeshot

musty

UpUpDownDown

Esports Collegiate Award

Nace

Kevin Hoang Nuel

TESpA

University of California, Irvine

College Carball

Tyrelle Appleton

Full Sail University

Esports Personality of the Year

ocelote

Sjokz

HECZ

Goldenboy

Dr Lupo

Froskurinn

Nadeshot

Faker

Fallen

Streamer of the Year

Dr Lupo

Summit1G

Ibai Swagg

Pokimane

gaules

CourageJD

Asmongold

TimTheTatman

XQC

Mortal

NICKMERCS

In all likelihood, given the trend, the ceremony will not be held in Texas will be translated into an online format.