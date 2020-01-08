Esports and video games grow 20% on Twitter during 2019

Share it:

Social networks play an increasingly important role in our day to day. Not only have they become indispensable work tools, but we also use them to share our passions with the rest of the world.

And now that the year 2019 is over, it's time to take stock. How did the video game On twitter? Judging the data, rather than good. In fact, video game and Esports tweets have increased 20% compared to 2018.

Entering concrete data, in 2019 there have been more than 1.2 billion tweets about video games and video game events. Some of the most recurring themes have been the falls of the games or the fandom. Although the most curious of all is that Spain is in the top 10 of the countries that have interacted on Twitter talking about Gaming.

On the other hand, @elrubius has been the second most mentioned personality in the gaming world worldwide. Then we leave you with a list of the games that have been talked about most this year (corresponding to the image above).

Fate / Grand Order. Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V. Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds. Minecraft. Super Smash Bros.

On the other hand, as we said, Spain is in the Top 10 of the countries that have tweeted most of gaming. Specifically in the 9th position of a list led by Japan and the United States. As for Esports, as you can see in the image above, the most commented teams have been the following.

Clan FaZe. G2 Esports. Cloud9 Fnatic 100Thieves. Team Liquid SoloMid team. Flamengo MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce). OpTic Gaming.

Finally, it is also interesting to see what video game events have generated the most interest on Twitter. Here is the top.