Espanyol presents an ERTE and opens to negotiate with the players

The RCD Espanyol, as a result of the temporary suspension of the competition and the exceptional situation we are experiencing, has just submitted to the labor authority a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) for overwhelming force. This request has just been made unilaterally for reasons of urgency and responsibility towards the entity and all its members.

Those affected by this measure have been duly informed and have shown understanding and respect, a fact that the club wants to thank in these complex moments. The measure affects the players, first coaches, second coaches and physical trainers of the men's and women's first team, Espanyol B and Juveniles A and B. The requested measure consists of a 70% reduction in working hours. It is contemplated that those affected maintain certain physical activity with individual training plans as long as the competition cannot be resumed.

From now on, the labor authority must decide on the request made by RCD Espanyol.

At the same time that the club informed of this decision, the players of the first team and the parties involved have decided by mutual agreement open a negotiating table In order to assess the situation, be able to monitor events and, where appropriate, adopt additional measures or decisions by consensus based on events that affect the competition.

The RCD Espanyol first-team squad, once they were aware of the situation on the part of the club, understood the urgency and sensitivity of the situation and showed their Willingness and willingness to reach a friendly agreement with the club without having to take more drastic labor measures, allowing the club to flexibilize the terms of the most immediate salary assets with the sole objective of safeguarding and helping from its position that the club get ahead in these bad times. The squad has expressed its commitment to the entity by appealing to its responsibility and placing the club's future ahead of everything.

Additionally, in solidarity with those affected and in support of the club, the general management and sports management they have voluntarily decided an annual reduction of their salaries equivalent to the annual loss of those affected.

Is a unique and never lived situation for society, for football in general, for the professionals of RCD Espanyol and for the parrot family that we know is suffering. In any case and in such a situation we must show courage and above all be together as a club, to win in any of the circumstances that may occur along the way and thus be able to achieve the victory that we all want; overcome this situation healthy.