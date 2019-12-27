Espanyol makes the signing of Abelardo official as new coach

The RCD Espanyol has announced the hiring of Abelardo Fernández as new coach of the first team. The Asturian coach has been chosen to occupy the blue and white bench after an abrupt first lap in which two coaches have been dismissed.

Currently, Espanyol is in the last position of the Santander League having added only 10 points in the first 18 days of competition. Abelardo, yes, is an expert technician in refloating projects and with ample experience in First after having directed Sporting de Gijón y Alavés.

The Spaniard will be presented this Friday and signature until end of season with the firm objective of achieving a permanence that today seems very distant.