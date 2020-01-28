Espanyol identifies 12 individuals who insulted Iñaki Williams

Espanyol, after the internal analysis of images of the match against Athletic Club at the RCDE Stadium, detected the involvement of Twelve people in the racist insults addressed to the player of the Basque team Iñaki Williams, the Catalan club said in a statement.

These twelve involved were located in sectors 107 and 108, located outside the space occupied by the Animation Tier. As detailed by the club, nine of them are partners, while the rest are occasional ticket buyers.

Espanyol will transfer this report to its Commission of Social Discipline, which will take the corresponding measures after its study.

The parakeet club says it can "carry the suspension of subscriber and member cards. "In addition, he will also share his analysis with the police in case there is any criminal responsibility.