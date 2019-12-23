Espanyol dismisses Pablo Machín

He Spanish has made official the dismissal of Pablo Machín after the bad results reaped in League. The Soriano coach joined the blue and white team after the cessation of David Gallego after the first eight days but he has not managed to reverse the difficult league situation.

If with Gallego Espanyol added only 5 points in the first eight days, with Machín they have only been able to win others 5 points in the next ten. The colista position of the parakeet set a day after the end of the first round and the defeat against Leganés this past weekend have ended with the dismissal of Machín.

Espanyol will now look for a candidate for a difficult challenge: after adding only ten points to the edge of the equator of the league, the objective no matter how difficult it seems it can be other than the permanence.