Espanyol crashes against Wolverhampton

The Espanyol has lost 4-0 to the Wolves of the Valencianist coach Nuno Holy Spirit. The English cadre offered no truce and brought out its full potential. Like what he has been doing in the Premier League during this season.

The electronic moved soon. In a center to the area, Raul Jimenez He lowered the ball and I say Jota, which passed by, plugged the ball into the bottom of the meshes. Espanyol found no answer.

In the second half, the Wolves completed the task. First Rubén Neves, with a sublime hit (as usual) `for 2-0. Again Diogo Jota, who received a few meters from the opposite goal and did not forgive with a fantastic definition. And finally, again the Portuguese in his magical night. Great game of the former Atlético de Madrid player.

Abelardo lined up only one starter for the match (Didac).