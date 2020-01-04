Espanyol bitter Barcelona's start of 2020 with a goal in 87 '

A magnificent first part of RCD Espanyol uncovered errors and lack of precision of FC Barcelona this Saturday. Those led by Ernesto Valverde They went on the pitch submissive to an opponent who dominated them with pleasure with effective, dangerous attacks and boosted by a hobby that never stopped encouraging theirs in the first half.

David Lopez He took advantage of one of the many 'pericos' opportunities of the first half to overtake the locals. After a side kick that hit his head perfectly, the ball would go to the bottom of the net defended by Net for the first time in La Liga with the shirt of the Blaugrana team.

Things would be different in terms of outcome in the second part of the match; the FC Barcelona would tie the game after a strong shot from Luis Suarez that would fold the hands of Diego Lopez causing the ball to end inside the local goal after a perfect center of Jordi Alba.

The Catalans, without finding their game, would continue trying to win a match that was put uphill from minute one and that Arturo vidal Unclog with your entry to the pitch.

The Chilean would score 9 minutes after the goal of the tie Luis Suarez to trace a game that won the whole culé without liking.

Nevertheless, Abelard He would not settle and make changes in his squad that would mean the tie minutes later. Wu Lei, who entered the field in the 74 ', would score the goal of the tie in the last sigh of the Catalan derby and would give life to his fans, who was crestfallen after playing with a majority in the field for the expulsion of Frenkie De Jong 75 minutes and for the comeback minutes before.

It is in this way that the Spanish Starts its 2020: tying before the leader and dreaming of permanence.