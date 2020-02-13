Esmeralda Pimentel would be premiering new courtship with a woman

The actress Emerald Pimentel, who recently ended his love affair with histrion Osvaldo Benavides, I would be in a new romance with another woman.

Magazine Tv Notes interviewed a friend close to the couple and revealed that the protagonist of the soap opera The neighbor, knows three years ago Barbara Arredondo.

The friend explained that both Barbara and Esmeralda have only been dating for 4 months. Arredondo She is a designer and works with organizations in favor of women, where she met the actress. He added that they both started a friendship and discovered that they had many things in common.

Esme hasn't revealed it out of fear

(…) They met three years ago, but a few months ago the relationship became much more intimate, until they reached the point that they are already a couple, ”the friend told the entertainment magazine.

The couple's mutual friend mentioned that Emerald, although he loved his previous boyfriends a lot, "he felt something heavy" with them, while Barbara feels free and happy.

Before a previous publication that assured that Pimentel She was bisexual, the friend adds that the actress doesn't like labels. Esmeralda has refused to talk about this relationship for fear of aggressions, the publication highlights.

