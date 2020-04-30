ESL Masters Spain season 7 finals detailed and dated

Share it:

The seventh season of the ESL Masters Spain is facing their last matches now that the finals of the two great competitions that are still ongoing in this league have been set. eSports.

The finals of Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Warcraft III: Reforged will be played on May 30 and 31 in the case of the first game and on May 16 in the case of the second. In the dispute for the CS: GO trophy are qualified Movistar Riders, Saw and Wygers, who await a fourth team that will leave the next day of the Regular League.

In this grand finale, the team that wins will win a cash prize of € 7,000. In addition, you will have direct access to EPEC, a tournament that pits national champions from various countries and direct access to the CDM Climber Cup / Relegations. In addition to the precious Pro Tour points awarded by the ESL Masters.

Lucifrón and Vortix will be the ones who compete for the top prize in Warcraft III: Reforged, because for now they are the only ones classified while they wait for other rivals to join. The finals will be narrated by Rarum and Doky.

In addition to the € 1,400 cash prize, the Pro Tour pass is at stake. Only the player who takes the victory will be eligible to enter the closed Dreamhack qualifier: Jönköping.

The organization ensures that all necessary measures have been taken to keep the players and the production team safe. At the same time they promise a good level of audiovisual spectacle for these final confrontations that you can follow live on the different channels of ESL Spain.