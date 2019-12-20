eShop Nintendo: Christmas Offers with discounts on more than 700 Switch games

Share it:

As promised, Nintendo representatives officially launch the eShop Christmas Offers, allowing us to get discounts of up to 80% on the price of hundreds of digital video games (and related additional content) on Nintendo Switch.

The new round of Nintendo Christmas sales involves many titles in the Switch and Switch Lite store catalog accessible via the web or directly from the console.

Among the games on offer, we point out the important discounts applied on the usual list price of The Witcher 3 Complete Edition, Divinity Original Sin 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, Ori and the Blind Forest, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection and Just Dance 2020. Also noteworthy are the offers on the gems of independent videogame production represented by Inside, Limbo, The Messenger, Enter the Gungeon, Human Fall Flat, Dead Cells and Sparklite, also here with discounts up to 80% on the original price.

The new promotional initiative of the Kyoto house is available from today, Thursday 19 December, and it will be until the evening of 2 January 2020. At the bottom of the news you will find the link where you can access the complete list of Christmas Offer discounts for the Nintendo Switch eShop.