eSerie A TIM: the official eSport championship of the Serie A league is born

Lega Serie A announces today TIM SERIES, official eSport tournament of the top flight of the Italian football championship. A competition created in collaboration with PG eSports and Infront Sports, below all the details.

From football to virtual football: Lega Serie A lands in eSports and presents the eSerie A TIM, an online tournament that will allow thousands of players to have fun trying to conquer the title of Campione d'Italia. A championship organized by Lega Serie A in collaboration with Infront and PG Esports using PlayStation 4 as an exclusive console. The tournament will be divided into two phases: first a direct elimination selection process and then a real championship, divided into Groups, Play-Offs and Grand Final. At this address are available all information and methods of participation, the qualifications are open to all over 16 years.

The competition will end in May with a large event open to the public during which i Champions of Italy of the first edition of the eSerie A TIM.

"It is a great pleasure for us to present the eSerie A TIM", he has declared Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. "ESports are a phenomenon in continuous growth and expansion and represent one of the key sectors of sport business. We have the great opportunity to involve an ever wider and more transversal target, approaching the new generations. All fans will be able to follow a new championship and the best will be able to represent their favorite team by challenging themselves with joypad strokes to decree the champion of the eSerie A TIM".