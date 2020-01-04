“Escuincla rebel!”: Raúl Araiza asks his daughter to cover himself (PHOTO)

Raul The black Spider He has two beautiful daughters and, like any father, he does not save himself from wanting to overprotect his little ones, who are no longer so young, although he does so in a more comical and public way.

Camila It is the one who causes the driver headaches the most, since She is a camera lover and likes to pose for her, in a very adorable way, but sexy at the same time.

For that reason, the young woman has gained more than 68 thousand followers in Instagram, where every day uploads beautiful snapshots that delight your fans.

A few days ago he shared some photos where he is on some stairs, with a sensual red bikini at the waist, that got more than three thousand likes.

His dad picked up one of those images and shared it on his own Instagram, with a funny legend, where he asks him to cover himself and let himself be a rebel.

You cover me right now, listen to the rebel! ”

Raúl Araiza's followers had fun with the funny image and text, filled it with more than 34 thousand likes, apart from hundreds of comments in which they make fun of the situation.

“Hahahaha, if you pay attention? Mine is not, "" It is too covered, "" Wait you will still be more angry when you see her with the boyfriend "and" Protective and jealous dad hahahaha God bless you ", his fans wrote him.

It may interest you:

Quality and price? Internet users recommend Xiaomi with these memes