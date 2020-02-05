Escape From Tarkov: where to find the Bronze Pocket Watch

Share it:

If you are dedicating yourself to the Escape From Tarkov missions, one of them will ask you to find one bronze pocket watch. If you need a hand to find it, we show you the location of this object below.

We are talking about the mission entitled "Checking", that is the second quest by Pavel "Prapor" Yegorovich Romanenko. This character will ask you to find and bring back a bronze pocket watch.

Where to find the Bronze Pocket Watch in Escape From Tarkov

The bronze pocket watch is located on the map Customs, the industrial setting map. Head to room 205, the one located on the second floor of the three-story dormitory.

Once on the site, locate the jacket near the dresser and rummage inside to find the truck key. Go to the tanker located near the shipyard, locate the truck and reach it. At this point you just have to open the driver's door: you will find thebronze pocket watch on the ground, between the pedals and the seat.

