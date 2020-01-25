Escape From Tarkov: the new update upsets the market

Share it:

As it climbs to the success of Escape From Tarkov, which still boasts more viewers than Fortnite on Twitch, the particular first-person shooter continues to receive updates that improve the gaming experience and, among these, we find some one concerning the Market.

The update in question, which does not require the download of any file and was implemented directly by Battlestate Game on the game servers, makes substantial changes to the Flea Market which, within a few days, could significantly upset the functioning of the internal market, useful for players to buy or sell objects of any kind. The Russian development team has in fact removed the delay in placing the objects on the market with the aim of discouraging unfair players from abusing certain flaws of the system useful for accumulating money to the detriment of less experienced users. The recent popularity of the game has in fact brought many new players to the servers who, due to the lack of experience, can fall victim to these players and buy low value items at exorbitant prices.

Waiting to find out what the next additions will be, we remind you that at the moment the arrival of the Italian language in Escape From Tarkov does not seem expected, which is about to update with the dubbing in Portuguese.