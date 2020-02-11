Escape From Tarkov: news coming from the developers, the Twitch Drop returns

Share it:

Thanks to the growing success of Escape From Tarkov, which continues to be among the most viewed on Twitch, the Battlestate Games team is constantly supporting the shooter and has just announced a new live in which the upcoming news will be revealed.

The live event will start on the official Twitch channel of Battlestate Games at 18:00 Italian today, 10 February 2020, and the bizarre developer will once again be featured Nikita Buyanov. During the live we will not only talk about the latest update of the game, but also about the ideas of the development team that could materialize in one of the future patches. During the live will also be given the opportunity for players to obtain objects in game thanks to the enabling of Twitch Drop. All you need to do is connect your streaming platform profile to that of the game to obtain weapons and objects of various nature simply by looking at the developers' direct.

It is not clear whether the promotion linked to the Twitch Drop is about to return even in the unofficial live matches, but it is likely that Battlestate Game will want to enable them again to push even more players to be spectators on the platform.