Escape From Tarkov: Milan is also among the new game servers

Due to the ever increasing popularity of Escape From Tarkov, the Russian Battlestate Games team was forced to increase the number of servers spread all over the world and, among those recently opened, there is an all-Italian one.

Here is the list of all the new servers opened in the last few days, the total of which is 22:

10 servers in the United States (New York, Washington, Seattle, Los Angeles and Dallas)

2 servers in Tokyo, Japan

1 server in Madrid, Spain

2 servers in Krasnoyarsk, Russia

2 servers in Singapore

2 servers in Hong Kong

1 server in Milan, Italy

1 server in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

1 server in Falkenstein, Germany

However, it seems that these efforts are not enough to allow players from some countries to play serenely and, therefore, the developers have announced the arrival of additional servers not only in South America, South Africa and Indonesia but also in Brazil, a country where the game is so popular that it has received an update with Portuguese dubbing.

Waiting to find out the next news of the game, we remind you that Escape From Tarkov has twice the spectators of Fortnite Battaglia Reale on Twitch, continuing to occupy the top positions of the most played on the Amazon streaming platform.