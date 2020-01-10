Escape From Tarkov: how to get and earn Euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to the Dollars and Rubles, the Euro is one of the currencies featured in Escape from Tarkov. If you are wondering how you can get them, in this mini-guide we will explain how to earn and accumulate Euros in the Battlestate Games shooter.

Unlike Dollars and Rubles, Euros cannot be earned by selling items to a trader. How can you get them then? Below we list the fastest and most effective methods to accumulate them in the game.

Get Euros from Skier

The fastest way to get Euros is to contact skier. This merchant will be able to sell you the Euros, but only after you have reached a loyalty level of at least 3. You can increase the level of loyalty with Skier according to the following scheme:

Level 1 : the default level you will have from the beginning.

: the default level you will have from the beginning. Level 2 : reaching level 15 with your character, 20 of reputation and after getting 1,100,000 with sales.

: reaching level 15 with your character, 20 of reputation and after getting 1,100,000 with sales. Level 3 : reaching level 28 with your character, 40 of reputation and after getting 1,600,000 with sales.

: reaching level 28 with your character, 40 of reputation and after getting 1,600,000 with sales. Level 4: Reaching level 35 with your character, 75 in reputation and having earned 2,600,000 with sales.

Hunting for the map

As you raise your loyalty level with Skier, you might try collect a few Euros as you explore the map. They are not as common as rubles, but you will be able to find them during your excursions.

In particular, we advise you to check dormitories and hotel rooms, vaults, safes and cash registers, since they are the points on the map where you can find Euros more easily.

Kill the Scav

The Dig they are almost certainly looking for this currency as much as you are, so killing them can be a good way to loot a few Euros out of their pockets.

We suggest you play in games Custom or Shoreline and visit the locations where Euros are usually found, such as areas with dormitories, safes, cash registers and so on. Scavs looking for Euros are typically found in these places, so it makes sense to hunt them there if you want to find this currency in their pockets.

Buy Euros from Fence

Occasionally Fence stockpiles of euros, although it is much more difficult to get them from this vendor instead of from Skier. This is because the inventory of Fence is shared with all the other players, who are probably trying to recover a certain amount of Euros in turn.

However, you can take advantage of a little trick. Fence's inventory is reset at regular intervals, when the timer expires which you can see from the merchant's inventory. When the timer reaches about 10 seconds, disconnect and reconnect immediately. This will allow you to view the updated inventory before the timer is reset for all other players, allowing you to get some easy Euros. Be quick though, because you won't be the only ones who know this trick.

Speaking of items and bonuses available in the game, remember that you can get free drops on Twitch in Escape From Tarkov.