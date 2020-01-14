Escape From Tarkov: how to fix launcher problems on startup

The success of Escape From Tarkov is now there for all to see, and more and more players are active in the shooter of Battlestate Games. Several users, however, are experiencing gods technical problems when starting the game: in this mini-guide we provide you with some solutions to solve them.
If you can't start the launcher of Escape From Tarkov on yours PC, the following guidelines may help you solve the problem. We provide you with different solutions, starting from the simplest ones: we invite you to try them all, until you can start the game without problems.
Basic solutions
- Reinstall the Battlestate Games launcher
- Reinstall the game
- Reboot your PC
- Update your PC drivers, the .NET framework and Windows itself
Start Escape From Tarkov as Administrator
- Enter the folder where you installed the game and right click on the file "Escape From Tarkov.exe"
- Select "Properties" and click on the "Compatibility" tab
- Check the box "Run this program as administrator"
- Apply the changes made
Leave the launcher window open
- Go to the Escape From Tarkov launcher settings
- Scroll the menu "When I launch the game"
- Select the option "Keep the launcher window open"
Activate the integrity checks
- Scroll the arrow under your name in the launcher
- Select "Check Integrity"
- Wait for the end of the process
Clear your cache
- Repeat the steps of the solution proposed above, but at the end select the "Clear cache" option
Clean up the Windows Temp folder
- Press the Windows key + R in sequence to open the command window
- Enter the command "% temp%"
- Find and open the Escape From Tarkov launcher folder
- Delete the temporary files
By following one of these procedures, you should solve your startup problems Escape From Tarkov on your PC. Did you also find it difficult to start the game? Were you able to solve the problems following our instructions? Let us know in the comments, possibly indicating the procedure you have used.
