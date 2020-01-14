Escape From Tarkov: how to fix launcher problems on startup

Share it:

The success of Escape From Tarkov is now there for all to see, and more and more players are active in the shooter of Battlestate Games. Several users, however, are experiencing gods technical problems when starting the game: in this mini-guide we provide you with some solutions to solve them.

If you can't start the launcher of Escape From Tarkov on yours PC, the following guidelines may help you solve the problem. We provide you with different solutions, starting from the simplest ones: we invite you to try them all, until you can start the game without problems.

Basic solutions

Reinstall the Battlestate Games launcher

Reinstall the game

Reboot your PC

Update your PC drivers, the .NET framework and Windows itself

Start Escape From Tarkov as Administrator

Enter the folder where you installed the game and right click on the file "Escape From Tarkov.exe"

Select "Properties" and click on the "Compatibility" tab

Check the box "Run this program as administrator"

Apply the changes made

Leave the launcher window open

Go to the Escape From Tarkov launcher settings

Scroll the menu "When I launch the game"

Select the option "Keep the launcher window open"

Activate the integrity checks

Scroll the arrow under your name in the launcher

Select "Check Integrity"

Wait for the end of the process

Clear your cache

Repeat the steps of the solution proposed above, but at the end select the "Clear cache" option

Clean up the Windows Temp folder

Press the Windows key + R in sequence to open the command window

Enter the command "% temp%"

Find and open the Escape From Tarkov launcher folder

Delete the temporary files

By following one of these procedures, you should solve your startup problems Escape From Tarkov on your PC. Did you also find it difficult to start the game? Were you able to solve the problems following our instructions? Let us know in the comments, possibly indicating the procedure you have used.

If, on the other hand, you need some advice to get by in the best way of the Battlestate Games, do not forget to consult our mini-guide that explains how to earn Euros in Escape From Tarkov.