Escape from Tarkov has no women because it required “a lot of work”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Escape from Tarkov has been the center of controversy during these last days due to the explanations the study gave in the absence of women as playable characters. The work of Battlestate Games, a multiplayer action title set in Tarkov, Russia, puts on the table a proposal based on survival, but there are no women because it would carry "a lot of work."

As one of the developers of the game said three years ago, the discussion was present in the title offices, but they concluded that "women cannot withstand such stress." When asked if they considered adding female characters, he goes on to say that "There is only room for the toughest men in this place" because "women cannot be in war"

The journalist of WCCFTech, the medium that conducted the interview, explains that women are present today in the official Armed Forces of many western states, but the response did not change one iota.

Official response of the study after the controversial interview

Following the publication, social networks have been the trigger of a barrage of criticism of the study for considering this argument unacceptable to justify the absence of women as a playable character in the video game. It is because of that Battlestate has issued a statement through the social network Twitter in which they allude to the high workload that would, according to his explanation, add women as controllable characters in the games.

“There will be no women as playable characters for him lore of the title, more importantly, the large amount of work needed for animations, fit the weapons, etc. ”, they say, although they recognize that there are currently women in the Security Forces and Bodies. Regarding the developer who commented in this way the absence of women, he received a corrective at the time and was reprimanded for it. "We feel the confusion," they conclude.

Escape from Tarkov, Twitch leader: dethrone League of Legends and Fortnite

Escape from Tarkov It was news just a few days ago for having managed to unseat the first most watched videogames spot on Twitch during the last days of December 2019 to League of Legends and Fortnite, among other incombustibles in the top-10 like Grand Theft Auto V. Numerous streamers With large communities behind they have started uploading game content, which is also a temporary offer on its official website. In MeriStation we dedicated a video to him more than a year ago, when he was a complete stranger.

Fountains | WCCFTech, Battlestate Games (two)