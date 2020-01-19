Escape from Tarkov: DrDisrespect makes fun of Ninja with his Dog Tag "collection"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

DrDisrespect, one of the most popular streamers around, really likes it Escape From Tarkov, an online first person shooter that, despite being still far from its final version, is enjoying incredible success.

The Californian content creator never misses the opportunity to show all his appreciation for the Battlestate Games game, but this time he has done it in a decidedly singular way, or sharing with his followers his (fake) collection of Dog Tags! For the uninitiated, Escape From Tarkov includes a mechanic that allows players to appropriate the identification tag of opponents eliminated in battle: the higher their level, the greater the value of the object.

The collection that DrDisrespect shared on Twitter, in any case, is not real, and has been modified for make good fun of other illustrious streamers, among which stand out Ninja, who doesn't even play Escape From Tarkov, and Summit1g. Looking more carefully, among the opponents that DrDisrespect would have eliminated in battle there would also be Jason Schreier, a journalist from Kotaku who never stops giving us indiscretions, and entire platforms such as Mixer, Twitter and Reddit.

Escape From Tarkov, remember, can currently be purchased in Early Access only on PC at a price of 34.99 euros, through the official website (it has not yet been published on Steam or other digital platforms).