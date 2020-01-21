Escape From Tarkov and DBZ Kakarot among the live broadcasts of the week on Twitch

Share it:

A new week begins and as usual we offer you the schedule of live broadcasts scheduled on Twitch in the next seven days. Space for games like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Escape from Tarkov, Temtem and Monster Hunter World Iceborne, as well as appointments with the Q&A and Breakfast with Everyeye.

Below is the complete list of broadcasts (subject to change) scheduled from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 January.

Monday 20 January

17:00 – Dreams: special IMPY Awards

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 21 January

16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers

19:00 – Temtem feat. Cydonia

9.30 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day

Wednesday 22 January

10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye

5:00 pm – Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Thursday 23 January

16:00 – Q&A Tech

17:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

20:00 – 7 days

9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat. Gaming day

Friday 24 January

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – GTA Online

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Dex feat. Be_Frankie

Saturday 25 January

3pm – Magic: The Gathering

17:00 – Tekken 7 feat SchiacciSempre

Sunday 26 January

5pm – Magic: The Gathering

We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.