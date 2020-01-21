Escape From Tarkov and DBZ Kakarot among the live broadcasts of the week on Twitch

A new week begins and as usual we offer you the schedule of live broadcasts scheduled on Twitch in the next seven days. Space for games like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Escape from Tarkov, Temtem and Monster Hunter World Iceborne, as well as appointments with the Q&A and Breakfast with Everyeye.
Below is the complete list of broadcasts (subject to change) scheduled from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 January.
Monday 20 January
- 17:00 – Dreams: special IMPY Awards
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 21 January
- 16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers
- 19:00 – Temtem feat. Cydonia
- 9.30 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day
Wednesday 22 January
- 10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye
- 5:00 pm – Monster Hunter World Iceborne
Thursday 23 January
- 16:00 – Q&A Tech
- 17:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 20:00 – 7 days
- 9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat. Gaming day
Friday 24 January
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – GTA Online
- 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Dex feat. Be_Frankie
Saturday 25 January
- 3pm – Magic: The Gathering
- 17:00 – Tekken 7 feat SchiacciSempre
Sunday 26 January
- 5pm – Magic: The Gathering
We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.
