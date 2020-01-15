ESA responds to Sony's low in E3 2020: "it will be exciting"

Share it:

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the association in charge of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), has issued a statement where they respond to the recent announcement of Sony, announcing a few hours ago his absence in the E3 2020 to be held from June 9 to 11 in Los Angeles, California.

Although ESA does not comment on the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment, which causes casualties for the second consecutive year, they have wanted to convey calm to the tens of thousands of fans waiting for the next edition; as well as encouraging millions of spectators from the rest of the world to be aware of an "exciting" edition by offering "new experiences" and reasons not to miss the appointment.

“The E3 is a capital event when it comes to celebrating the video game industry and showcasing people, brands and innovations that redefine a beloved entertainment by hundreds of millions of people around the world. ANDl E3 2020 will be exciting, an event with large doses of energy by offering new experiences, partners, exhibition spaces, activities and programs that will keep both new and veteran attendees entertained, ”they argue on the official website.

Microsoft, in the voice of the Xbox leader, Phil Spencer, also took advantage shortly after knowing the news of the non-attendance of PlayStation at E3 2020 that they will attend because E3 is an inescapable meeting for their communication strategy, especially in the year that Xbox Series X will be launched, the console with which they will compete with Sony's solution, PlayStation 5.

“We are looking forward to sharing with you all, those who love to play, what awaits us. (…) 2020 marks a milestone in the Xbox Team trip, ”Said Spencer.

ESA seeks to attract new audiences to E3 2020

Last September the organization's plan was made public by providing E3 with a look closer to entertainment and not just the journalistic and communication sector. After opening its doors to the public in recent years, the E3 now wants to seduce the sector of the population that consumes the most videogames, the young public, as well as the great masses that drag that group. Therefore, they will invite large influencers, athletes and prominent personalities in the networks; all without losing the media and informational impact.

That internal restructuring, still to see how it will materialize, has as its main objective improvements the numbers of attendees reported in 2019 to the event, which were estimated at 66,000 people. Gamescom 2019, for example, brought together more than 370,000 visitors in Cologne, Germany.

