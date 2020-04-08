ESA officially cancels virtual E3 2020

Share it:

At the time of cancellation of E3 2020 Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization of the event claimed to be studying ways to hold the event digitally. We now know that this will not be the case.

In recent days it has been rumored that the digital event was not going to be held because ESA would not have obtained the necessary support from the companies that usually attend E3 and now they confirm it with a statement sent to IGN.

"Given the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic we will not be presenting an E3 2020 online in June. Instead we will work with exhibitors to promote and present individual company announcements, including on the E3expo website, in the coming months We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new content and impress audiences. "

Despite this announcement, the summer will not be completely empty of news about the future of video games since in June we will celebrate the Summer of Gaming event on IGN with news, interviews, gameplays and advancements of future releases from companies such as 2K, Square Enix, SEGA and more.

We will be able to tell you more about this event in the coming weeks so that your summer is not a real wasteland due to the cancellation of E3, an event that has been accompanying the gaming community since 1995 and that fails this year due to the serious situation of the entire planet.

This year would have had to see something more of the consoles that will open generation during Christmas. Although it is true that Sony had confirmed that it was skipping the event for the second consecutive year, we would have seen news of Xbox Series X and its launch catalog. For now we will have to make do with ads like the DualSense, the unexpected PS5 controller.