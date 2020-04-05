Sports

ERTEs of Barça, Espanyol and Alavés accepted

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The ERTEs requested to government for him FC Barcelona, he Spanish and the Alaves have been accepted as far as you could tell EFE this Sunday.

Sources of The league they said to EFE, after confirming the measure, that the clubs will continue to adopt measures both ERTEs as well as individual agreements with templates for the duration of this stop due to the health alarm.

Within The league they estimate that these measures will ensure that the industry suffers a lesser blow in this health crisis, which also has an added economic crisis.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.