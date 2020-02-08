Eros Ramazzotti attacks a fan at CDMX airport

Share it:

The Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti arrived in Mexico, but a bad action of him towards a fan He is being criticized on social networks. While walking, she tackles him and he elbows him while he walks.

In different news portals it is reported that Eros Ramazzotti was received at the International Airport of Mexico City last Thursday. In a video that circulates on YouTube you watch when you walk accompanied by journalists and several fans, and attack one of them.

In the images presented in a video a national circulation magazine shows how a fan tries to approach Eros to take a selfie with him.

And it is also clearly seen how Ramazzotti, who is 56 years old, turns to see her and nudges her away.









After what happened, Eros receives strong criticism on social networks and is branded as arrogant and rude.









Eros Ramazzotti is an Italian singer-songwriter of pop, Latin pop, pop rock, Latin rock and romantic ballads and according to information from Wikipedia, he has managed to sell more than 65 million albums worldwide.

With several of his successes as The most beautiful thing, Another like you and Tell me about it, he has been heard in almost every country in the world.








