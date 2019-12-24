Ernesto Valverde: "If we had won at Anfield then we would have won the Copa del Rey"

Ernesto Valverde has offered an interview for the official media of the Football Club Barcelona in which the Extremaduran coach has taken stock of what has been this 2019 for the Catalan team.

Undoubtedly, the great thorn in this year for Barça was what happened in Anfield against Liverpool, something that, according to Valverde, had it not happened would not have had negative consequences in the Copa del Rey against Valencia.

"Until Liverpool we had an incredible Champions. In Anfield, we had chances, but we conceded the first goal very soon; from the psychological point of view there were moments that crossed our mind what happened in Rome. We had that moment of weakness that penalized us. It was one of the hardest times of the year. It is true that after the Liverpool blow we reached the Cup final a little touched from the mood point of view. If we had won in Liverpool, we would have won the final"he said.

He has also talked about the great merit of the team to win two Leagues in a row although he thinks that this year aims to be more complicated. "We have won the last two leagues with a lot of difference with respect to our pursuers, which I think is a great success. It is normal that the Leagues are always matched and everyone is close. Then, when you look back to see how We have managed to tell you that it is not normal. When you repeat it it seems logical, but it is not. This year there is more equality than in previous years. Winning a match is complicated. In the next year we have to try to be finer in certain moments, especially in the punctual ones; for example, when we conceded two goals in a few minutes, "he said.

He also offered his point of view about the Champions League tie against Napoli in the round of 16. "We have fulfilled the objective that we set each year in the group phase: based on repeating it it seems that it is easy, but it is not. We give enormous value to the fact of qualifying for the round of 16 a day before finishing The group stage. San Paolo has a powerful, strong environment. Naples is a rival that gives us respect".