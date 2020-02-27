Sports

Erling Haaland's secret potion

February 27, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The European football fashion forward, Erling Haaland, keep impressing match after match. Their numbers reflect this season in which both Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund have not stopped scoring goals.

The Norwegian striker is carrying a whopping 40 goals in 30 games this year. He is the top scorer in the Champions League with ten goals in seven games. And in Dortmund he has 12 goals in just 8 games. A real pass for a soccer player of only 19 years.

Recently, the cameras 'hunted' the player after the German team's win against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga by 5-0, a match in which he scored a double, drinking a kind of capsule already on the bench after being replaced.

Obviously, in Germany the jokes began about whether it was a magical potion style 'Space Jam'. The only thing that is sure to be different from that of Jordan's film is that this "potion" is not pleasant, at least for Haaland, since his gestures were not what he would do if he had taken an orange juice.

