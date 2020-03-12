'Erin Brockovich' goes on television with 'Rebel'

Share it:

20 years ago we witnessed the true story of Erin Brockovich, that we met thanks to the eponymous movie who starred Julia Roberts and that was his first Oscar. Now, in an era where many are the films that are taking to the small screen, we learn that the tape will have its version for television in 'Rebel ', series starring Katey Sagal ('Sons of Anarchy') for ABC, who is looking for a green light right now.

Together with her we will have Andy Garcia ('Dirty Matters') stuck in the shoes of Julian Cruz, a powerful and intelligent lawyer who consults for the activist Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello (Sagal), a fun, messy, bright, and fearless, untitled lawyer who cares excessively about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. Along with them will be in the cast John Corbett ('To all the boys I fell in love with') as Grady Bello, the third and current husband of Rebel; James Lesure ('Las Vegas') as Benji, a corporate lawyer and the second husband of Rebel; Tamala Jones how Wool ('What are men thinking about?'), A recovering addict and ex-sister-in-law of the protagonist; Y Ariela Barer how Ziggie, the adoptive daughter of Rebel with drug problems.

The real Erin Brokovich Mel melcon The production of 'Rebel' is in charge of the own Erin Brockovich In collaboration with Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV Y ABC Studiosresponsible for successes like 'Grey's Anatomy'.

