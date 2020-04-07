Érika Fernández and her tattoos

Share it:

Érika Fernández, who is a presenter of Fox Sports, owns a spectacular body and powerfully attracts the attention of her fans on social networks because she has several tattoos on him.

Érika Fernández frequently shares images of her on Instagram in which she reveals her statuesque figure, but also the tattoos that both fascinate and adorn her.

Erika is originally from Colombia, she has an angelic face and a talent that has made her succeed on television as a presenter on Fox Sports.

According to information in her biography, the beautiful driver lived her childhood and adolescence in Cali, Colombia, where she learned to dance and does it in a professional way, then she changed her residence to Miami, Florida, United States.

Érika has been working at Fox Sports since 2014 and is currently considered one of the best in the area of ​​entertainment and sports.

