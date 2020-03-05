Erika Buenfil, the Queen of TikTok, insults her son on video

Share it:

Erika Buenfil, now known as the Queen of TikTok, has become a celebration in the app for trending videos, as she has taken the attention of many with the constant videos she uploads for her fans.

After the publication of several videos, the actress of the 90 shared one that caught the attention of her followers, because she appears pretending to insult her son and speaking ugly for disturbing her.

"Shut up, I'm recording! Ch * ngado," the famous "José y Buenfil," his son, "shouts," however, it is known that everything is a simple action game that is done in most of the application videos.

In some other videos, very funny moments are shared, revealing that the famous person enjoys the application too much and that it is not only for young people.

Several of the videos that Erika has shared have become viral on social networks, as Internet users point out that he is a very funny person and shows that he is not only the best acting in drama roles in soap operas, but also in funny characters.

Recall that Tik Tok has become the sensation of the moment by the way of making comic videos of all kinds, in addition to fun challenges some celebrities who have become viral for their videos are Kimberly Loaiza, Vadhir Derbez and Luisito communicates among others.