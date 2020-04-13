Érika Buenfil shows on Instagram what she was like in her youth

Share it:

Érika Buenfil, whose real name is Teresa de Jesús Buenfil López and who is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, surprises her fans on Instagram by publishing an image of her that she looked like when she was young, when she was in her twenties.

Érika Buenfil, who has positioned herself in the public's taste as one of her favorite actresses and has starred in soap operas such as Amor en silencio, Marysol and Amores verdaderos, surprises because she looks as beautiful as ever.

The famous actress has become fully involved in social networks and has captured fans in new generations on platforms such as Tik Tok, recently, and also likes her work as a youtuber in Seasoning with Buenfil.

And it is in the same networks where he has joined the challenge called #retoaceptado, which consists of publishing a photograph of the youth of the people.

Shhh !!!! A shared post by Erika Buenfil (@ erikabuenfil50) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:31 p.m. PDT





Erika does it. He published a photograph in which he would be 21 years old, in 1985. At that time, the soap opera Angélica starred alongside Sergio Goyri.

Look at nothing prettier since she was a little girl !!!! ”,“ Always so pretty ”and“ Not so past the years ”, some of her fans express to Érika on Instagram.

With Angélica, Érika was quite successful, including singing the main song called Awakening to love, which would bring a year after her release as a singer.

Érika Buenfil, a great star in acting and soap operas

Érika Buenfil is one of the most complete Mexican actresses artistically speaking, since she has dabbled in acting, singing, film, driving, theater and television.

According to information in his biography, in 1977 he received the opportunity to act in the soap opera Acompáñame, supported by the great producer and director Irene Sabido.

In Love came later, Longing and then Black Tears, this latest production of the late Ernesto Alonso, could also be seen in his beginnings as a soap opera actress.

Érika continued dedicating herself to acting and on Televisa she was part of other important productions such as Conflicts of a doctor, where she worked with Victoria Ruffo, her great friend until today.

The years have passed and Érika through them has established itself as one of the most loved actresses in Mexico and other countries thanks to her performance in other important Televisa soap operas.

