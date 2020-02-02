Erika Buenfil reveals why she didn't ask Ernesto Zedillo Jr for a pension

Share it:

In the visit that Erika Buenfil made to the program The Saga of Adela Micha, where she made a mischievous confession about her ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, she told the reason why she decided not to ask for support from Ernesto Zedillo Jr., father of her son Nicolás. "He has not taken over any of his expenses nor has he offered to do so."

The son of former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo has not accepted Nicólas (who has already turned 15 years old) as his son. Journalist Adela Micha told Erika Buenfil that she had been cunning, to which she responded immediately: "I was scared."









Earlier in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, the actress commented that on one occasion her son Nicólas asked him if he was born by chance. "The other day eating began to question me and I told him what happened and how it was, and then he said, really mom, am I the product of a coincidence?"

Am I a product of a mistake? ', He was very worried about not knowing and it caused him a bit of grace, but he took it very easy.

His son has always known that his father is Ernesto Zedillo Jr. and to this day, he has not felt a great interest in knowing him. "Right now I think he is not interested in me, his life is his friends, his games and his school, he is interested because I agree with him, he says 'buy me, take me, pass me and give me permits', (for that) he is interested."

He understands it so well, that the times that (his dad) could have appeared years ago and disappeared, it became clear that he was not, then he never saw him.







