Erika Buenfil makes better videos on Tik Tok than Kimberly Loaiza

Erika Buenfil is becoming a sensation for Tik Tok and there are some very funny actress videos that all her fans are enjoying to the fullest, making it clear that the new application is for everyone.

In some of the funny videos you can see the protagonist of several soap operas singing the hits of the moment of Danna Paola with the theme Bad fame or the theme of the bow tie, making it clear that it is much more fun than the same cute cutie Kimbery Loaiza .

Recall that Tik Tok has become the sensation of the moment by the way of making funny videos of all kinds, in addition to fun challenges some celebrities who have become viral for their videos are Kimberly Loaiza, Vadhir Derbez and Luisito communicates among others.

"You made my day I never thought you were going to do that Tik Tok," "Very nice, you make it great," "I love how relaxed you are, greetings," are some of the comments the pretty blonde receives.

Remember that Buenfil is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen because it is part of the history of Televisa where we have seen it in an endless number of projects such as Duel of passions, So are they, and the Right to be born in others.

It is worth mentioning that Erika has been a single mother for several years and has remained happy with this role because to date she has not had an interest in any gallant.