TV Shows

Erika Buenfil makes a bold confession about her former Luis Miguel

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Erika Buenfil was a guest on Adela Micha's show, where she revealed a secret that had been well kept. The actress talked a little about the romance she had with Luis Miguel during her younger years, "good father," he said. "How handsome he is still! He's already sir, but he's still very handsome, it was my turn when I was like (Diego) Boneta."

Adela Micha read one of the questions on the part of the followers, "What number does Luis Miguel fit in?", A question that caused Erika Buenfil's laughter making her somewhat nervous, "not well," he replied amid the laughter of All the people in the study. Later he said again with a gesture of mischief, "good."

Days.

A shared post by Erika Buenfil (@ erikabuenfil50) on



The actress became very nervous with her confessions: "what a shame!" "I can be very tremendous, I look like ñoña, but no."

My boyfriends were pure handsome.




In 2017, Erika Buenfil told how the romance with singer Luis Miguel came about. "All that love story was a story of living very father, very exciting."

It was a clash, one day we were in Monterrey in a presentation, he invited me to dinner and from there he began to make a friendship.

. (tagsToTranslate) Luis Miguel (t) Érika Buenfil

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.