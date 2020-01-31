Erika Buenfil makes a bold confession about her former Luis Miguel

Share it:

Erika Buenfil was a guest on Adela Micha's show, where she revealed a secret that had been well kept. The actress talked a little about the romance she had with Luis Miguel during her younger years, "good father," he said. "How handsome he is still! He's already sir, but he's still very handsome, it was my turn when I was like (Diego) Boneta."

Adela Micha read one of the questions on the part of the followers, "What number does Luis Miguel fit in?", A question that caused Erika Buenfil's laughter making her somewhat nervous, "not well," he replied amid the laughter of All the people in the study. Later he said again with a gesture of mischief, "good."

The actress became very nervous with her confessions: "what a shame!" "I can be very tremendous, I look like ñoña, but no."

In 2017, Erika Buenfil told how the romance with singer Luis Miguel came about. "All that love story was a story of living very father, very exciting."