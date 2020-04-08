 Erik Valdez to play Lana Lang's husband in Superman & Lois

Share it:

Yesterday we knew that Emmanuelle Chriqui would be in charge of interpreting Lana Lang in the series "Superman & Lois" and now we add another incorporation, that of the actor Erik Valdez to be neither more nor less than Lana Lang's husband in the series, therefore being a completely new character created for the series.

Valdez is known for his work in the series. "General Hospital" Y Graceland and your role will be Kyle Cushing, who will be “the Smallville fire chief and local hero who has seen his share of tragedy. Raised in a small town with small town beliefs, Kyle doesn't care much for the big city and often argues with the people who come from it. ” It will also be a regular character in the series.

In addition, the actor has reacted to the news on Twitter, sharing his emotion for participating in the project:

The cake has been discovered! Super excited and humble to join such an iconic franchise with such an amazing cast!

Recall that the cast is led by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, and they are joined by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as their children, Jonathan and Jordan Kent; alongside Dylan Walsh as Lois's father, General Sam Lane.

