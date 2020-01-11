Erik Rubín was chaperón of his daughter Mine, on his first date!

Share it:

Mine Rubin, firstborn of Erik Rubin Y Andrea Legarreta She is already a teenager and as expected, she already had her first date, however, her father did not allow her to go out alone, since he accompanied her, and even gave details of what happened.

In interview for Selling, the former Timbiriche member claimed that it is not a jealous father, so much that he decided to be present at the first romantic date of his eldest daughter.

“What I want most is for them to be happy. We took my oldest daughter on her first date to a place, she went for a walk with the puppies. For me it was something very important. ”Said the husband of Andrea Legarreta.

He also explained that he decided to accompany his daughter so that she feels that she can trust him at any stage of her life, just as she does with his wife.

“It is important that no stage is skipped. She's a little girl, that's how we've handled it. Yes you have to evolve and you have to grow, but everything in time, ”he said.

After the rumors of separation, the singer denied them and affirmed that he and Andrea Legarreta They are very much in love enjoying the new stage of their daughters Mine Y Girl.