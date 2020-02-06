Erik Rubín reveals that Samo will replace Yahir in “Jesus Christ Super Star”

The singer Erik Rubin revealed that Samo, the former member of Camila, will enter instead of Yahir, in the musical work Jesus Christ Superstar.

It should be remembered that the participant of the reality TV Tv Azteca The academy will be part of the musical Today I can not get up, together with Belinda, his companion of The voice.

In an interview with Javier Poza in Formula, Rubin He asked the public to take advantage of the dates for his work, which has functions until next February, since he does not know if this staging continues, due to the commitments of the rest of the cast.

Take advantage of the dates, because also in January we change the cast; comes out Yahir And enter Samo (…) A great guy and a great role, ”said the artist.

Rubin, who also produces the work said he was born to play the role of Judas in that work.

He added that, due to the commitments previously scheduled by the rest of the members, he ruled out a meeting of Timbiriche for the next year

