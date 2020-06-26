Érik Morales gave details of the reforms to Fodepar

Share it:

Érick Morales gave details of the reforms to Fodepar (Photo: Chamber of Deputies)

The Fund for High intensity sport (Fodepar) to be continue. In the week, several personalities included Ana Gabriela Guevara, holder of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), assured that the trust will continue with its operations.

This Thursday, in a meeting with athletes and state sports officials, the deputy Érik Morales confirmed the versions and advanced details of the reform. "This achievement that we have, that the Fodepar stays, is clearly of the athletes and those who live by sport," he said.

He clarified that there are days before the opinion of the Budget and Public Account Commission, in addition to pointing out that they do not seek to repeal articles of the operation of the trust. Instead, he announced that there will be a modification to six items of the General Law of Physical Culture and Sport.

The deputy and former boxer had a meeting with athletes to hear their concerns about the modifications to the trust (Photo: Courtesy)

"We are going to make everyone see that a change is really made," said the former boxer, who throughout his career has become world champion in four different categories.

Infobae Mexico could know what are the reforms proposed by the deputy of Morena and former boxer. Although, it should be noted, these are not definitive and can change.

1) Establish, at the level of law, the obligation of transparency and accountability in the use of resources. Likewise, make public the statutes and all the regulations including trust criteria.

The legislator urged the authorities, as well as the athletes, to continue bidding for the good of the national sport (Photo: Courtesy)

2) Make it the National System of Physical Culture and Sports (Sinade) whoever chooses the specialists of the Sports Commission that presents the proposals of incorporation of beneficiaries and events to the Fodepar Technical Commission.

3) That the beneficiaries can also be proposed by the state institutes and by the National Council of Student Sports (Where). Not only by federations.

4) Inclusion with the official incorporation at law level of the Mexican Paralympic Committee (Copame).

Morales is a member of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Chamber of Deputies)

5) The creation of a third commission to accompany the processes of Fodepar where athletes, officials, legislators and private investment can participate.

6) That the world championships in non-olympic or paralympic disciplines, that are within the competencies of their cycles, can be included as support incorporation elements.

In turn, the member of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies he called on state and municipal authorities, as well as athletes, to continue bidding for the good of national sport. "Let's look for the states and municipalities to participate jointly towards sport," he stressed.

The deputy announced that there will be a modification to six articles of the General Law of Physical Culture and Sport (Photo: Twitter / @erikmoralese)

Finally, he clarified that once the final opinion of the Budget and Public Account Commission There will be a notice for the sports community. In addition, he stressed that he will announce the result of the vote that will confirm the status of the Fund.

It is worth remembering that the Fodepar, in the first quarter of 2020, handled more than 298 million pesos, this according to the report that the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) handed him over to Congress.

These resources are used to scholarships for athletes, coaches salaries, sports equipment and supplies, travel, accommodation and food. The beneficiaries are all athletes with sports quality to represent Mexico in international competitions such as the Olympic Games and World Championships, among other sports competitions.

