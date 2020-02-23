Erica, Lucas's sister, will gain prominence

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the surprise characters of the third season of 'Stranger Things' was that of Erica Sinclair. Lucas's sister He went from having a testimonial role to be a key figure in the infiltration in the Russian base. After her borderline character and continuous contempt for her brother and her friends, we began to discover a girl much more intelligent and geek than she wanted to appear. So much so that, although he did not win free ice cream for life for his collaboration, ended up inheriting the game of Dungeons and dragons that marked the childhood of the protagonists.

The gesture was a declaration of intent, an inheritance that shows the generational step. Although Dustin, Mike, Eleven or Lucas are no longer children, they will still be and the Netflix series will not forget them. After meeting Jim Hopper's return to life through the first teaser and the Duffer Brothers' promise that the universe of the series will expand well beyond Hawkins, Deadline sources report that one of the recurring characters in the town will be that of the young woman incarnated by Priah Ferguson. The 13-year-old performer was also a luxury witness to the funniest moment of the entire series.

The fourth season of 'Stranger Things' It has not yet confirmed whether or not to be the final, but everything indicates that we will still have another one ahead. In full shooting, the series has already announced that the new season 2020 will arrive this year.