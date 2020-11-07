Eric Kripke thanks Democratic leader Stacey Abrams, fan of the series

After the Supernatural watch party, also organized to support Joe Biden’s Democratic Party in the elections, there was no doubt about the political orientation of Eric Kripke and many of the actors involved in the series. Now the screenwriter wanted to personally thank Stacey Abrams, fan of the series.

The politician and activist had come close to becoming the governor of Georgia in 2018 and recently made a commitment to urge people to vote and to make voting as easy as possible for the citizens of her state. When interviewed about what she did the day after the election, Abrams revealed that she finally took some time for herself, staying in bed to catch up on Supernatural, a series in which “demons and warrior angels ask very interesting theological questions “.

To thank her, Kripke has therefore decided to dedicate a tweet to her, in which he writes: “Hi, Stacey Abrams, I’m the creator of Supernatural and we are be honored that you like our series. You really saved the world. If you want anything Supernatural related, just ask, it’s the least we can do. Thanks for everything you do, the SPN family is proud to have someone like you!“.

Who knows if she too was shocked by the final episode of Supernatural! After being in contact with the controversial American political climate, the monsters in the series won’t be all that creepy for her.