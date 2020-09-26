Eric Kripke explains the origin of the crazy cameo from the comics

If you have been lucky enough to watch the sixth installment of The Boys then you know the pitfalls that our heroes had to face, between secret missions and absurd superpowers from comics.

In particular we are referring to the Super with a huge penis met by Breast Milk, Kimiko, Butcher and Franchie inside the detention center called Sage Grove Center. The superpower developed by the individual in question is precisely that of stretch your genital organ at will so that he could strangle the victims (a skill so absurd that even the sprawling Ben Hargreeves of The Umbrella Academy).

In an interview for Entertainment Weekly lo showrunner Eric Kripke talked about the birth of the character, which took place during a brain storming on the hospital at the center of the episode: “We had a couple of ideas out there, but we usually get to a point, like in this case, where we say ‘You know what? It’s not crazy enough. Missing that moment that drives people crazy. Love Sausage! Love Sausage could be one of the patients! And his penis could be his power! ‘”

The reference is to cartoon character nicknamed Love Sausage, translated into the series with a minor role. In the paper counterpart he always maintains a strong bond with the protagonists: his real name is Vasili Vorishikin, is friends with Billy Butcher and is presented as the leader of the Glorious Five Year Plan, a group of Soviet Supers. Hard to think that the character can return in the future of the series and it is likely that his presence was more than anything else a funny wink to comics fans.

In the episode in question, the mutant attempts to strangle LM (Laz Alonso), before being knocked down by Kimiko. In this regard, Alonso himself told a funny background starring the interpreter of Butcher: “One day we were in makeup and Karl Urban tells me: ‘Are you ready to get that penis wrapped around your neck?‘, and I replied’ I don’t even think about it, there’s no such thing as a penis wrapping around my neck ‘”.

Unfortunately for him, he was wrong. We hope that the seventh episode of The Boys offers equally absurd finds, waiting for the season finale and the spin off announced by Amazon.