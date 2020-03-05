Eric Dier jumps into the stands to face fans who insulted his brother, according to Mourinho

The Tottenham player Eric Dier jumped into the stands to face a series of amateurs on Wednesday night, after falling eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Norwich in the penalty shootout.

The situation did not increase due to the necessary intervention of the security employees, who separated the footballer from the mass of fans that was in the stands.

After the game, the coach of the Spurs, Jose Mourinho, told a press conference that Dier had jumped into the stands to see that a series of fans were facing his brother, who was watching the game and in the first place had responded to the insults of these fans towards the player. "Eric did what no soccer player should do, but probably what we would all have done," Mourinho said.