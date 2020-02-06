Eric Abidal will continue as technical secretary of the Football Club Barcelona

Eric Abidal will continue in his position as technical secretary of the Football Club Barcelona. This was decided by the Barca club after a two-hour meeting between the French, Josep María Bartomeu and Óscar Grau, general director of the Catalan group. Abidal will travel this Thursday with the culé team to be in San Mamés in the duel against Athletic Club.

A meeting that took place after everything happened on Tuesday, when Eric Abidal dropped in the interviews with Mundo Deportivo and SPORT that the decision to dismiss Valverde came from discontent in the locker room, something Leo Messi, hours later, would recriminate through social networks.

Abidal is in a delicate situation

Jordi Martí also reported in 'Carousel Sports' that although the French will continue in office but that in the eyes of the locker room his figure has been completely "disabled".

It is also worth mentioning the information he gave on Tuesday night 'El Larguero' through Manu Carreño and Sique Rodríguez. The captain, Leo Messi, is tired of being attributed a power he does not have in the club, the Argentine is bothered to say that he removes and puts coaches or decides to leave the first team.

In addition, 'El Larguero' also revealed the names of the players who told Abidal that he did not train properly and also that the heavyweights of the locker room spoke with Xavi before the arrival of Setién, although they did not force Valverde to be dismissed .