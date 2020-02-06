Sports

Eric Abidal will continue as technical secretary of the Football Club Barcelona

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eric Abidal will continue in his position as technical secretary of the Football Club Barcelona. This was decided by the Barca club after a two-hour meeting between the French, Josep María Bartomeu and Óscar Grau, general director of the Catalan group. Abidal will travel this Thursday with the culé team to be in San Mamés in the duel against Athletic Club.

A meeting that took place after everything happened on Tuesday, when Eric Abidal dropped in the interviews with Mundo Deportivo and SPORT that the decision to dismiss Valverde came from discontent in the locker room, something Leo Messi, hours later, would recriminate through social networks.

Abidal is in a delicate situation

Jordi Martí also reported in 'Carousel Sports' that although the French will continue in office but that in the eyes of the locker room his figure has been completely "disabled".

It is also worth mentioning the information he gave on Tuesday night 'El Larguero' through Manu Carreño and Sique Rodríguez. The captain, Leo Messi, is tired of being attributed a power he does not have in the club, the Argentine is bothered to say that he removes and puts coaches or decides to leave the first team.

READ:  Arteta debuts with tie and Ancelotti with victory

In addition, 'El Larguero' also revealed the names of the players who told Abidal that he did not train properly and also that the heavyweights of the locker room spoke with Xavi before the arrival of Setién, although they did not force Valverde to be dismissed .

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.