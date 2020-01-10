Eric Abidal offers Xavi Hernández Barcelona's bench

Openly activated the search for a new coach for the FC Barcelona, as reported by Sique Rodríguez in the Cadena SER. Josep María Bartomeu wants to Ernesto Valverde continue until the end of the season and Barcelona officially admits that the search for a coach is for next season.

However, the SER chain can report that the costume questions the figure of Valverde, and Eric Abidal, technical secretary of Barcelona, ​​has asked Xavi if he wants to coach the Blaugrana team from the next season, but also if I would see with good eyes take the reins in this, If necessary. The proposal is from two years and a half, this season and two more.

In the directive all the scenarios are raised and the costumes would see with good eyes the arrival of Xavi Hernández.

The current coach of Al-Sadd has not responded to Abidal since the offer has caught him by surprise, but several sources consulted by the SER chain believe that would not accept get to Barcelona this same season.

RAC1 advanced on Friday the meeting between Abidal and Xavi in ​​Doha, a visit that also served Abidal and carscar Grau to meet with Dembélé, which is still recovering in Doha. The Arab team published the following release on the afternoon of this Friday: "It is normal for Xavi to finish at Barça at some point because it is his club and it was his first home. Despite all this, today Xavi is coach of Al-Sadd. Xavi and his team are focused on the game of tomorrow against Al-Rayyan. We know that a club of the size and prestige of Barcelona will adopt the relevant official channels to enter into negotiations "

Xavi Hernández took the bench of Al-Sadd this past summer in which he is being his first experience as a coach As a footballer, Xavi, developed his entire career in the Barcelona where he won, among other titles, eight leagues, four Champions, three Cups of the King, six Super Cups of Spain or two Super Cups of Europe. He also led the golden stage of the Spanish team with a World Cup and two European Cups as the most outstanding winners.