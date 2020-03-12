Eri receives her first heroine costume in this My Hero Academia fan art

Share it:

Few My Hero Academia characters have suffered as much you was, the daughter of the leader of the Shie Hassaikai. According to many fans though, the torture inflicted by Kai Chisaki will eventually strengthen the spirit of the girl, leading her to become one of the strongest heroines in the world of My Hero Academia.

The Reddit user superepic13579 in this regard, has decided to speed things up by creating the magnificent costume visible at the bottom. The suit is one of the most important accessories for heroes and that of little Eri really seems to do it justice, thanks also to the wonderful tribute to his two saviors.

The costume borrows the red cloak used by Mirio Togata to defend it during the clash with Overhaul, the mask for Izuku's face and the colors of the U.A. High School. Eri's Quirk, Rewind, is one of the strongest ever created by Kohei Horikoshi and it is difficult to think that the girl does not want to use it to follow in the footsteps of Mirio and Deku.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this costume? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the preview of My Hero Academia 4×22 and our review of the last episode.