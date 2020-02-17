Eri is the protagonist of a moving scene in the last episode of MHA

Share it:

One of the fundamental characters of the narrative arc of My Hero Academia concerning the Shie Hassaikai, is the little Eri, continually subject to mistreatment by the terrible Villain Overhaul. Fortunately Midoriya and her companions were able to save little Eri.

Being continuously subjected to exploitation, related to its peculiar power by Kai Chisaki to build one specific type of projectiles capable of annihilating opposing Quirks, Eri stopped thinking about herself, coming to consider her life worthless.

Probably this pressure and psychological torture was part of the treatments Overhaul reserved for the little girl, and therefore notwithstanding was saved by Deku and other aspiring Heroes, Eri seems to be still heavily shaken. In the last episode this aspect emerged in a scene that conquered the hearts of fans of Horikoshi's opera.

At the request of Eri herself, Midoriya and Mirio they go to visit her in the hospital, kept there both for her out of control Quirk and for a rehabilitation following the events seen in the first part of the fourth season, which seems to have lost the ability to smile. You can see the moving and devastating scene in the post at the bottom of the page.

Currently Eri is still stuck in the hospital but we know that Deku wants to invite her to the upcoming Cultural Festival, where she will surely be able to have fun and finally live moments of happiness.