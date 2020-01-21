Entertainment

Eri follows in Deku's footsteps in this My Hero Academia cosplay

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Already at the end of My Hero Academia season 3 the character of Eri had been introduced along with that, connected, of Kai Chisaki, known as Overhaul. The little girl was the centerpiece of the arc currently ending in My Hero Academia season 4 because of her quirk. Now she is safe and sound after rescue of Midoriya.

Pretending she grew up, a cosplayer decided to enter the world of My Hero Academia by impersonating one You were a high schooler. At the bottom you can see the photos of Lostlittlerabbit who recreated an Eri from Yuei age while following in the footsteps of the hero who saved her from Overhaul.

Still with the horn on her head, clearly visible and therefore loaded with her quirk, the girl wears the same costume as Deku, including a mask but not a hood with ears. The face retains all the details of Eri, with long blond hair and red eyes, with a tender but more mature expression than we saw in the anime.

Eri can become a hero or, after all she has suffered, will she prefer to lead a normal life? And perhaps, thanks to her, Lemillion will be able to get her quirk again in the future. My Hero Academia 4 airs every Saturday on the streaming platform VVVVID.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

